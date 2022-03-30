LAX celebrates upgraded Delta terminals with Mayor Garcetti ribbon cutting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Delta Air Lines and Los Angeles World Airports invested $2.3 billion into terminal upgrades at LAX. The upgraded terminals 2 and 3 are expected to make it a more efficient way to travel.Contact-less check-ins, faster baggage claim times and a new state of the art Delta Sky Club are all anticipated in this new project."So this terminal really epitomizes all that we're trying to accomplish here with our transformation of this airport," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of LAWA. "That is, build beautiful, world-class facilities with state-of-the-art technology that will significantly improve the passenger journey."Officials said the entire project, originally scheduled to be complete in 2024, is 18 months ahead of schedule."You tasked us with making thoughtful decisions about how to build a better LAX," said Beatrice Hsu, the Board of Airport Commissioners President. "And that was a seed in what has now become a $15 billion capitol improvement program."On Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined LAWA and Delta for a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new terminals at LAX."An airport that was once synonymous with everything dysfunctional and slow and those six most feared words in Los Angeles 'Can you drop me off at LAX' will soon be a thing of the past," said Garcetti.The work being done at LAX has also been creating jobs. About 3.2 million labor hours have been put into the project and 31% of those hours have been from local hires."I came from absolutely nothing," said Launi Melendrez, a construction worker at LAX. "Coming out of prison to owning my own home and just living. Taking vacations, taking care of my kids, not having to deal with welfare and being on public assistance. It's impacted my life greatly."Terminals 2 and 3 will officially open April 20. In the meantime, officials will conduct tests to work out any kinks.