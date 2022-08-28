Director Neil LaBute's 'Out of the Blue' stars Diane Kruger, Jack Nicholson's son, Ray

The new film "Out of the Blue" is a wink to the old film noir days.

LOS ANGELES -- The new film "Out of the Blue" is a wink to the old film noir days.

Think "Double Indemnity" or "The Postman Always Rings Twice" from the 1940s - or maybe, from the 80s, the sexy, smoldering "Body Heat."

In this film, he plays a young man who falls fast for a beautiful but unhappily married older woman.

Things quickly turn carnal. Then, she hints life would be better if her terrible husband was dead.

"Like, in a way, you kind of know what's going to happen, even though you enjoy the ride while getting there," said Kruger. "I think it's a modern take and an homage to all these great films that we all love."

"Out of the Blue" is written and directed by Neil LaBute, who's best known for a play that he wrote and later adapted for film, "In the Company of Men."

Nicholson said he was a little intimated when he learned he was going to meet with LaBute for this movie.

"I didn't tell him this in the first meeting because I figured if I did that, he wouldn't hire me, but in college, I had written a paper about his movie, 'Nurse Betty,'" Nicholson said. "When I found out I got the job, I think, actually, with the first meeting with Diane, I was like, 'I'm such a fan!' and he was, like, 'OK, relax.'"

Both stars said they're big fans of LaBute.

"His vision is very clear of what he wants to make. He's not a pretentious filmmaker," said Kruger. "I think he's very much aware of where his strength is. He's an excellent writer, and you either like that or you don't. It's not like he's trying to be someone that he's not."

Nicholson said he was excited to work with LaBute and needed to stay safe so he wouldn't lose his dream job.

"Early on, I didn't want to go out because it was peak COVID," he said, "I figured that it I got COVID, I'd be replaced immediately. So I just ... I really wanted to make the most of it, and I really wanted to just show up and have a positive attitude and be easy to work with, because that's where I'm at."

"Out of the Blue" is rated "R" and playing now.