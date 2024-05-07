New 'Orgullo Mexicano del Mes' award recognizes contributions of Mexican immigrants in SoCal

The first recipient of the award was Rogelio Pardo, the co-founder of the Los Angeles Mexican Producers Association (LAPMA).

The Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles held a ceremony Friday to give out its first "Orgullo Mexicano del Mes" award - or "Mexican Pride of the Month" award.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new initiative is recognizing the contributions of Mexican immigrants in Southern California.

Each month, the consulate will honor someone who embodies the values of hard work, resilience, and community spirit.

"Through his efforts to promote fresh Mexican products and create networks for entrepreneurs of Mexican origin, Mr. Pardo has been instrumental in creating jobs, fostering economic development in Mexican communities on both sides of the border, and strengthening trade relations between Mexico and the United States," said the consulate in a statement.

The twelve recipients of the "Orgullo Mexicano del Mes" award - which will be handed out in the next year - will receive an original digital print with engraving techniques by Oaxacan artist Pavel Acevedo.

The series of engravings is based on an original design by Acevedo, specifically for this recognition, which features elements that represent the migrant experience.