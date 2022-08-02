New smart tech glasses will allow deaf people to see real-time captions when talking to others

A new pair of smart glasses will soon be changing the way deaf people communicate with others. These new glasses are called XRAI Glass and are made to show a live display of real-time captions.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new pair of smart glasses will soon be changing the way deaf people communicate with others.

These new glasses are called XRAI Glass and are made to show a live display of real-time captions.

Rather than relying entirely on lip-reading, those who are deaf will be able to see what the other person is saying through the lenses.

The company of the software says the technology will be able to translate languages, voice tones, accents and pitches.

Developers say that it's the same technology that translates speech in cars.

The software is still being developed.