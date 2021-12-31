Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy excited for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11390334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be scaled back due to the omicron surge, but that won't stop the show from going on!

NEW YORK CITY -- After last year's low-key celebration, "New Year's Rockin' Eve" this time will be, if not a full return to normal, then a move back in the right direction."Our expectation at the point is about 25% of a normal capacity which will all be going through the standard protocols and will be distanced down there," Ryan Seacrest said.LL Cool J was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID and so did Chloe but that still leaves plenty of performers like "Journey."The band is set to perform a medley of hits just before midnight."We're vaccinated. We're getting our tests regularly, and we're keeping distance and separation. But, we're going to put on a big show for hours and hours live, from Times Square," Seacrest said.Seacrest is joined by internet sensation Liza Koshy."Does the omicron variant make some of the precautions necessary? Does it add an extra layer of tension or not?" Sandy Kenyon asked."You know, not at all when you're working with professionals like Ryan and this wonderful family that comes with this entire production, no not all," Koshy said.The show features a countdown in Spanish for the first time, celebrating its 50th anniversary and remembering the man who thought up the idea.The late Dick Clark was Seacrest's mentor."I do every year, Sandy, just before we go on the air sort of have a moment with myself where I think about his influence on me," Seacrest said.To every viewer, he seemed like a friend, and so it is with Seacrest."Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark, they're the ones who raised me to have this New Year's energy all year-'round," Koshy said.The idea here is to turn the page and get ready for a new start."And it looks like it's a challenging beginning of 2022, but hopefully we will have a million people back in Times Square next year," Seacrest said.