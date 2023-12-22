Video shows all-out street brawl after truck crash in New York

A wild brawl involving as many as 10 people was captured on video in New York.

A wild brawl involving as many as 10 people was captured on video in New York.

A wild brawl involving as many as 10 people was captured on video in New York.

A wild brawl involving as many as 10 people was captured on video in New York.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- A wild brawl involving as many as 10 people was captured on video in New York.

The fight happened Wednesday afternoon after a truck crash on Long Island.

Video showed two groups of men and teenagers swinging what appeared to be wooden boards or bats. It all unfolded in the middle of the road.

Footage also showed a truck was flipped on its side during the fight.

When the situation was brought under control, three people, included two teens, were arrested.

It's not clear exactly what, besides the crash, led to the massive fight but local law enforcements says everyone involved knew each other.