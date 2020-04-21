Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez might want to buy the NY Mets

QUEENS, New York -- Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could soon be the newest owners of the New York Mets.Variety is reporting the celebrity couple is working with J.P. Morgan to raise funds for a bid to purchase the team.A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.