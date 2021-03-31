localish legends

New York Nico Saves NYC's Small Businesses, One Mom-and-Pop at a Time

NEW YORK -- Born and raised in New York City, Nicolas Heller, aka New York Nico, grew up among the many small businesses that make NYC one of the most unique and diverse economic centers in the world.

Nico started documenting his love for these small businesses and their owners on his Instagram account, @NewYorkNico, and quickly went viral for his slice-of-life encounters and the many unique characters he featured on it.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York, it hit hard. Small businesses that had been around for generations shuttered their doors and many business owners who managed to stay open struggled to make ends meet. That's when Nico knew he had to do something to help.

Using his audience of over 500k+ followers on Instagram, Nico was able to save historic businesses like Astor Place Barbershop from closing down and he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

In this episode, we're highlighting just a few of the many small businesses Nico has been able to help and why he is unequivocally a Localish Legend.

Watch more Localish

ALSO WATCH:
New York's Favorite Restaurant for Authentic Punjabi Food
EMBED More News Videos

Popular with New York City taxi drivers, Punjabi Deli is the go-to spot for many South Asian-Americans for a chai latte and some homecooked food.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citynew yorksmall businesslocalish legendsfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eased rules take effect today in OC amid move to orange tier
More witnesses testify in day 3 of Derek Chauvin trial | LIVE
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Couches burned as UCLA students celebrate Bruins' win
LAPD release new details in fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures on 2-year anniversary of his death
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Show More
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Vanessa Bryant shares video of daughter celebrating USC acceptance
Rebel Wilson hosts dog-grooming show 'Pooch Perfect'
More TOP STORIES News