Coronavirus

Newborn who tested positive for COVID-19 at birth makes full recovery

ENGLAND -- A mother and her newborn child were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, hospital officials say.

Katherine Dawson's newborn tested positive for the coronavirus after birth, making her one of the world's youngest patients with the virus.

"Staff from Blackpool Victoria Hospital fought tirelessly to save mum, Katherine Dawson, after she ended up spending eight days on a ventilator after giving birth to baby Ruby, who was born with COVID-19," said the hospital's Facebook post.

Officials from the hospital said the family spent 37 days in the hospital, and at one point, Katherine's odds of survival were rated at 50/50.

"It was a very challenging case, and we were very concerned that she might not make it," said ITU consultant Dr. Jason Cupitt. "She was deeply sedated and we weren't seeing much change, but then, five days later, there was a spark of light at the end of the tunnel as her oxygen levels started to improve.

Cupitt said Katherine and Ruby touched everyone's heart and the hospital and will always be remembered for their bravery.

"This was a particularly emotional case for everyone," Cupitt added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helpcoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely declares kids safe from coronavirus
'Making the Cut' winner donates masks to LA LGBT Center
Orange County reports 96 new cases, 1 additional death
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 additional deaths, 815 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County -- LIVE
Newsom reveals new rules for CA businesses to reopen
New strain of coronavirus? Doctor explains "mutant coronavirus"
Father accused of throwing young daughter to her death from cliff in Riverside
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
OC restaurant to reopen for dine-in service in defiance of statewide order
Orange County reports 96 new cases, 1 additional death
Show More
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 additional deaths, 815 new cases
CA restaurants envision big changes in reopening amid COVID-19
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
More TOP STORIES News