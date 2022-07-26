Metrolink train hits car on tracks in Newhall, injuring 1 person and delaying rail service

A Metrolink train slammed into a car on the tracks in the Newhall area Monday evening, leading to an injured driver and interrupted rail service.

The collision happened on the AV Line 225 to Lancaster just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Railroad Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed the car went through a fence. The driver was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

There were no immediate reports of injuries among train passengers.

The train was stopped on the tracks and Metrolink service in the area was delayed.

The circumstances that led to the crash were under investigation.