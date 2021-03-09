Newport Beach attack by group of teens caught on video

Video of a violent attack in Newport Beach is now part of a police investigation. It happened in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video of a group of teens attacking a man in Newport Beach is now part of an active investigation by police.

The video shows multiple teens attacking an older man in a crosswalk. It's unclear what led to the attack, and it doesn't last long. But the victim was seen hitting the pavement hard.

That's when a bystander comes to his defense, and the attackers take off.

The incident happened in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street a little after 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call Newport Beach police at (949) 644-3771.
