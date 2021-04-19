Good Samaritans help rescue 14 passengers from water after boat sinks off Newport Beach

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

14 passengers rescued after boat sinks off Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With some help from good Samaritans, authorities rescued 14 people from the water after their boat sank off the coast of Newport Beach Sunday afternoon.

The 36-foot Trojan vessel was already in distress and being towed by a good Samaritan boat when Orange County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene outside Newport Harbor around 2:45 p.m.

The boat was sinking quickly and was almost submerged when all 14 passengers jumped into the water.

They were pulled from the water by the Harbor Patrol, Newport lifeguards and good Samaritan vessels.

The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countywater rescuerescueboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News