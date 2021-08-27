Man forced his way into Newport Beach home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who allegedly forced his way into a Newport Beach home was fatally shot by an occupant of the residence Thursday morning, police said.Newport Beach police said the incident occurred around 4:13 a.m. near Indus Street and Redlands Drive. The department received a call of a man reportedly having a mental health crisis or possibly being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.Police said as officers were responding, the man "forcibly entered" a nearby home and was shot and killed by a person inside.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and a preliminary investigation indicates it was an isolated incident."At this time, NBPD Detectives and Crime Scene Investigation personnel are conducting an active homicide investigation," police said in a news release.The identity of the man killed has not been released.