Newport Beach doctor to LGBTQ+ community charged with sexually assaulting 9 male patients

A Newport Beach doctor who specializes in treating members of the LGBTQ+ community was charged with sexually assaulting nine male patients under the guise of medical examinations.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Newport Beach doctor who specializes in treating members of the LGBTQ+ community was charged with sexually assaulting nine male patients under the guise of medical examinations, the prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dr. William Thompson IV, 56, of Huntington Beach, was charged Sept. 21 with eight felony counts of sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, three felony counts of sexual battery by fraud, and two felony counts of forcible oral copulation.

"After learning medical procedures being performed on them by Thompson were not medically necessary, six of Thompson's patients disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted by Thompson," the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

He is free on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 2 in Newport Beach, prosecutors said.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2016 and 2020. Thompson was arrested Sept. 20 at his medical practice.

He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison, plus an additional 25 years if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In April 2021, Thompson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, prosecutors said. Thompson, who had a blood alcohol content of .38 when he was arrested at 9:30 a.m., pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of DUI and one misdemeanor count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than .08%.