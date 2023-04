A duck in Newport Beach that was shot with a crossbow is set to be released Friday after undergoing two surgeries to repair damage done to its neck and cheek.

Newport Beach duck that had arrow shot through neck set to be released from animal hospital Friday

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A duck shot with a crossbow is set to be released Friday after undergoing two surgeries to repair damage done to its neck and cheek.

The injured duck was first spotted just over a month ago near a lake in Newport Beach.

The duck was then captured and the arrow through its neck and cheek was removed.

The duck has spent 29 days in the animal hospital recovering.

Doctors say the arrow narrowly missed doing major damage.