A man is facing a special circumstances murder charge for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Newport Beach, just seven weeks after being released from prison. His daughter has also been arrested.

Third striker, his daughter charged in connection with Newport Beach murder

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is facing a special circumstances murder charge for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Newport Beach, just seven weeks after being released from prison. His daughter has also been arrested.

The stabbing victim is Robert Anthony Tamaccio. A home he was building in the city is still being worked on, but the 46-year-old won't get to see it completed after he was killed during an alleged robbery last month.

A man working construction on the home did not want to be identified but said he's worked for Tamaccio for the last two years.

"It was just heartbreaking to hear. It was unbelievable when they told us he passed away."

He added Tamaccio was a great person to work for.

"He was always good to us," the man told Eyewitness New. "There's respect. He treated us like equals. I think he paid me one week he paid me too much and I told him and he's like, 'I know.'"

Newport Beach Police said Tamaccio was stabbed during a robbery near the home he was building around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Authorities said 55-year-old Randolph Aguirre and his daughter, 30-year-old Desiree Aguirre, were arrested on Oct. 3 for attacking the victim while stealing his Rolex in the alleyway near his home.

Both are charged with robbery. Randolph is also charged with homicide.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Randolph is a third-striker and was released for state prison seven weeks before this incident.

People who live in the area said this is a very tragic incident.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood. Very nice. No problems. It's like anywhere else now," said a woman named Cee.

However, she added they can't live in fear because of what happened.

"Too old for that. Too old to get scared," she said. "I just don't go out at night. That's all. Stay home safe."

Newport Beach police understands the type of impact this violent crime has on the community, but they want to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and that there's no active threat to the community.