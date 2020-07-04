Newport Beach streets flooded with water, knee-high in some areas, after high surf advisory issued

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Several streets in the Balboa Peninsula section of Newport Beach were flooded with water on Friday afternoon as the region is under a high surf advisory.
An exact cause for the flooding has not been confirmed but video from the scene posted on social media captured the impact on parking lots and neighborhoods in the Peninsula Park area.
A line of cars was seen trying to get through the inundated streets and pedestrians wading through water, which was knee-high in some areas.
At least one bulldozer was seen picking up sand to either create a barrier or trenches in the sand to stop the water.
A sailboat appeared to be washed ashore by the strong currents and was being thrashed by the waves as rescue teams responded to the beach. It's unclear if anybody was inside the vessel but a few minutes later, only debris remains in the spot where the sail boat was rocked.
Orange County's coastal areas are currently under a high surf advisory, which is set to expire on July 6. According to the National Weather Service, minor coastal flooding was expected in the area as a result of the elevated surf.
Like most others across Southern California, most beaches in the county will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
