Police helicopter crashes in water off Newport Beach

We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A police helicopter has crashed in the waters off Newport Beach in Orange County Saturday night.An operation was underway to rescue those on board. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that it was their police helicopter that crashed."All of a sudden I hear something sputtering, really close," a woman who saw the helicopter go down told Eyewitness News. "And it didn't sound like a regular helicopter. And somehow, he managed to get it into the bay to save everybody's life, because if he had landed on a house, there would be a lot of casualties. I feel very fortunate right now.Another witness told ABC7 that they saw the helicopter spinning and descending rapidly into the water.Video from Balboa Island shows emergency vehicles racing to the scene.No further details were immediately known.