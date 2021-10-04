Efforts underway by land and sea to clean oil spill along Orange County coast

The U.S. Coast Guard was leading the response to the spill, which comprised 126,000 gallons of oil and covered about 5.8 nautical miles between the Huntington Beach Pier and Newport Beach.
Officials believe the pipeline leak occurred about 4.5 miles off the shore. The pipeline, which is operated by Beta Offshore, and three oil platforms it serves have been shut down, according to the operator's parent company, Amplify Energy.
During a Sunday press conference CEO Martyn Willsher said divers were still trying to determine exactly where the leak occurred, but that no more oil was leaking.
The Coast Guard reported that 14 boats conducted oil recovery operations Sunday afternoon while three Coast Guard boats enforced a safety zone off 1,000 yards around oil spill boats while four aircraft assessed damage and progress.
About 3,150 gallons of oil has been recovered from the water so far and 5,360 feet of boom has been deployed to control the spread of the remaining oil.
The spill was reported at about 9 a.m. Saturday, although some people reported smelling oil in the water late Friday. It drew a response from all levels of government.
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr described the situation as a "potential ecological disaster," and said some of the oil had reached the shore and was impacting the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trail.
The cities of Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach have closed their shorelines until further notice as the oil slick continues to move further south.
Carr said the closures could last anywhere "from a few weeks to a few months."
Orange County health officials are warning residents not to swim, surf or exercise by the beach because of the potential health hazards.
Meanwhile, marine experts say the effect on wildlife could be devastating and it might take weeks and even months until they know the full extent of the damage to wild animals.
City officials said dead fish and birds are being reported.
State wildlife officials say so far they officially only know of one duck that has been oiled, but according to volunteers helping to take animals for treatment and cleanup, other birds are being affected.
Marine experts said an oil spill like this of 126,000 gallons will affect the entire food chain and all the animals within the area.
"The entire ecology of the area can be affected by an oil spill," said Gwen Goodmanlowe, a marine biology professor at California State University, Long Beach. "Marine animals if they ingest the oil, they have got lung infections, they also can't reproduce or get reproductive impairment."
Those who encounter an oiled animal should not approach it, and can call the network at (877)823-6826 to safely rescue the animal.
The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.