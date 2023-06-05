Attorneys for the Orange County doctor and Bravo reality star accused of multiple rapes were in court Monday morning to hear the scaled back charges.

Ex Bravo star has charges scaled back after facing multiple rape accusations in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Attorneys for the Orange County doctor and Bravo reality star accused of multiple rapes were in court Monday morning to hear the scaled back charges.

Lawyers for the state Attorney General's office said they have sufficient evidence to move forward with one victim.

Hand doctor Grant Robicheaux -- previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" -- and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley are accused of meeting women at restaurants and bars, drugging them, and then luring them back to Robicheaux's Newport Beach apartment to sexually assault them.

The couple was first suspected in multiple rapes.

The pair have both pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.