Portion of Newport Bay remains closed following 500-gallon sewage spill

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Environmental and health experts with Orange County Health Care Agency are keeping a close eye on the water near Aloha Drive in Newport Beach after a sewage spill Sunday afternoon.

Health officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong said about 500 gallons of sewage spilled into the marina after a boat hit a sewage line that runs across the bridge.

"Our health care agency environmental health team is out there accessing the water," she said. "They did initial assessments this morning to look for E. coli and enterococcus levels in the water."

Chinsio-Kwong said they've closed the area to the public and are warning people to minimize contact with the contaminated water.

"We don't want anyone swimming in the water, in the potential area that's affected because there's a potential that the high bacteria levels cause skin infections, upper respiratory infections or it can cause a lot of gastrointestinal system issues like diarrhea, vomiting," she said.

OC Health Care Agency will minimize public access to the area until the water is deemed safe.

"We expect over time that the levels of bacteria will slowly reduce from just natural disintegrate from UV rays or from sediment going down to the bottom of the area," said Chinsio-Kwong said. "Once we have two consecutive negative reports, or acceptable reports of those levels, then the area can be opened back up to recreational sports."