Investigation underway after 1 person shot near Newport Beach Pier

An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Newport Beach early Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Newport Beach early Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Newport Beach early Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Newport Beach early Wednesday morning.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Newport Beach early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:16 a.m. on Oceanfront near the Newport Beach Pier, according to police and the person who was shot. After the shooting, the victim drove to a gas station on Jamboree Road and flagged down officers.

Details about what led up the shooting have not been released but, video from the scene shows some apparent bullet holes in a dark Tesla SUV.

The shooting victim was hospitalized and has since been released.

No arrests have been made.