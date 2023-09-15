Caught on video: Thieves smash display cases at Newport Beach watch repair business

Surveillance video shows a man holding the door as three thieves head straight for the cases and use a hammer to smash the glass.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured a group of thieves smashing their way into a watch repair business in Newport Beach and taking off with more than $250,000 worth of luxury watches.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Jewelers On Time on Riverside Avenue. The video shows a man holding the door as three thieves head straight for the cases and use a hammer to smash the glass.

The owner said it all happened in less than 25 seconds. The group got away with a total of 23 watches.

According to their website, the business specializes in Rolex, Patek Philippe and other high-end luxury timepieces.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.