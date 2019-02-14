NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A man who went to a hospital emergency room in Irvine has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three adults were found dead inside a Newport Beach home, authorities announced Thursday.
The identities of the victims and suspect were not immediately released. The causes of death were not disclosed.
The investigation began shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police requesting a welfare check on Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at Irvine Medical Center's ER.
Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals: two women and one man. A homicide investigation was launched.
"It appears that all the involved parties were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the area," the Newport Police Department said in a statement.
The man at the ER was detained and later booked for murder.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police Detective Prince at (949) 644-3762.