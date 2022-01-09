coronavirus testing

Newsom signs executive order outlawing price gouging of COVID-19 at-home test kits

EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom signs executive order outlawing price gouging on COVID tests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order aimed at preventing price gouging of at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The order, announced Saturday, prohibits sellers from increasing previous prices for the self-test kits by more than 10%.

A nationwide shortage of those kits has lead to price gouging, with some people reselling the kits for five times as much as they paid for them.

Newsom's order also gives additional tools to the state Department of Justice and attorney general's office, district attorneys and other local law enforcement to take action against price gougers.

After the governor's directive was issued, California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a statewide consumer alert.

LAUSD conducts COVID testing at campuses and distributes at-home test kits as deadline looms
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 testing continued at many Los Angeles Unified School District campuses on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, as students, teachers and staff prepared to return from winter break.


"Sellers who have not previously sold at-home COVID-19 test kits may not sell testing kits for a price that is greater than 50% of what the seller paid to acquire the testing kit," according to a news release.

Any violation of the executive order could result in a misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, the state attorney general's office said. Violations would also run afoul of the Unfair Competition Law, which is subject to a penalty of $2,500 per violation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
LA County again breaks single-day record for COVID cases with 45,584
Officials warn about fake COVID testing kits. Here's how to spot them
LAUSD conducts COVID testing, distributes test kits as deadline looms
People desperate for COVID test kits are turning to resellers online
TOP STORIES
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
LAUSD conducts COVID testing, distributes test kits as deadline looms
LA County again breaks single-day record for COVID cases with 45,584
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
People desperate for COVID test kits are turning to resellers online
2 victims, ages 15 and 16, wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting
Playoff berth at stake for 49ers, NFC West on line for Rams
Show More
Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic
Officials warn about fake COVID testing kits. Here's how to spot them
Rescuers describe dramatic rescue of dog stuck in deep snow in Tahoe
Loved ones honor Covina father killed during burglary confrontation
7 dead, 3 missing after boulder crashes into tourist boats
More TOP STORIES News