Gov. Newsom to visit COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles County: WATCH TODAY

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to visit a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles County, where he will discuss his administration's pandemic emergency response program.The program "is focused on keeping schools open and the economy moving, by ramping up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increasing medical personnel," the governor's office said in a statement.On Saturday, Newsom proposed $2.7 billion in new COVID spending as part of his newest budget proposal, including a request for $1.4 billion in emergency funds to bolster testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care syste and "battle misinformation.''State health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working.California's Department of Public Health said the new policy was prompted by "critical staffing shortages." It asked hospitals to make every attempt to fill openings by bringing in employees from outside staffing agencies.Also, infected workers will be required to wear extra-protective N95 masks and should be assigned to treat other COVID-19-positive patients, the department said."We did not ask for this guidance, and we don't have any information on whether hospitals will adopt this approach or not," said Jan Emerson-Shea, a spokesperson for the California Hospital Association. "But what we do know is that hospitals are expecting many more patients in the coming days than they're going to be able to care for with the current resources."Emerson-Shea said many hospital workers have been exposed to the virus, and are either sick or caring for family members who are.The 100,000-member California Nurses Association came out against the decision and warned it will lead to more infections.Newsom and other state health leaders "are putting the needs of health care corporations before the safety of patients and workers," Cathy Kennedy, the association's president, said in a statement. "We want to care for our patients and see them get better - not potentially infect them."