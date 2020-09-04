Here's a breakdown of California's new 4-tier system for tracking COVID

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced California now has a four-tier color-coded system for tracking COVID-19 trends. The new system will determine when counties can move forward with business reopenings as we head into flu season.
The four tiers are purple, red, orange and yellow. Schools will not be allowed to open in counties in the "purple" category, and in order to move out of a tier, there is a 21-day waiting period.
Purple represents counties with widespread cases, red reflects areas with a substantial amount of cases, orange is the moderate tier, and yellow represents counties with a minimal amount of cases.
The first weekly assessment will begin September 8th.
