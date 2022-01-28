Community & Events

Rams prepare for NFC Championship with Super Bowl on the horizon

The venue will be the first stadium in NFL history to consecutively host a conference championship game and Super Bowl.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It's the rematch Rams fans have been waiting for and the stakes are high. This Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers is not only for the NFC Championship, but the winner of this weekend's game is headed to the Super Bowl.

Sunday's game will be the first NFC Championship game the Rams have hosted while playing in Los Angeles since the 1978 season. Rams' DJ Mal-Ski said this game will feel a little different.

"It's a lot more on the line. Previous games, it's regular season or you're playing for seeding," said DJ Mal-Ski. "This is for all of the marbles."

After a tough loss in overtime to the 49ers in week 18, Rams fans believe this week will be the time for redemption.

Anticipation for Sunday's game grew as workers prepared on Thursday. They stenciled the field with logos and performed sound checks. This happened while set up for the Super Bowl was also happening, but DJ Mal-Ski said he welcomes the new additions.

"At the end of the day, it is the biggest sporting event in the country, around the world pretty much," said DJ Mal-Ski. "So they're setting up, but I'm glad because they're setting up for us, for our team to be right there."

Fans who want to get in on the Rams excitement, even if you don't have tickets to Sunday's game, can visit one of the pop-up newsstands hosted by the Rams on Friday and Saturday. You can find more information about the newsstands on their website.

