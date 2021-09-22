Grace Van Patten, youngest of star-studded cast, shines in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11023333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers," Regina Hall plays a wife dumped after a guru casts a spell on her husband at a new age retreat.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10958208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'We were able to pivot, take it to Australia, take a risk.' Nicole Kidman helped keep her new Hulu series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' in production during the pandemic by moving the cast and crew to her homeland to shoot.

The ensemble cast of "Nine Perfect Strangers" includes a couple of Oscar nominees. led by Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman.That's enough star power to intimidate anyone, but the youngest member of the cast, Grace Van Patten, shows that she can act opposite the best of them.There is nothing more exciting than watching a young star whose moment to shine has come, and Van Patten is poised for a big breakthrough.She hit the big screen as one of the "Tramps" while still a teenager, and she held her own onstage at The Public Theater opposite the formidable Glenn Close."It's the scariest thing in the world to me," she said. "It's different from film in the way you cannot hide. Like everyone is there with you. There's no 'cut.'"On Hulu, owned by the same parent company as this ABC station, Van Patten plays one of the "Nine Perfect Strangers" on the series streaming now.They all have suffered trauma and are hoping to heal at a wellness retreat run by Kidman's mysterious character.In the middle of the pandemic, Van Patten spent six months in Australia (doubling for California) with a terrific cast."It really was the best bunch ever," she said. "I mean, people I grew up watching and admired forever, and then seeing them in action, it was a master class."Together, they make fiction feel like fact, which wasn't easy, because, in Van Patten's case, she had to play a woman who has lost her twin brother to suicide."It felt different," she said of the experience. "It felt like a new kind of level."It's a level she has been building towards since she was in high school."There's some part of me that thinks I'm on the right path, because I'm exploring new things and conquering them and the onto the next," she said. "So it feels like a movement, an ongoing movement."