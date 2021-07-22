'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'

The official trailer for the upcoming Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers" is finally here."Good Morning America" exclusively debuted a look at the official trailer on Thursday for the upcoming eight-episode drama, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 18.The Jonathan Levine-directed series is based on Australian author Liane Moriarty's 2018 bestselling novel of the same name.In the nearly three-minute trailer for the miniseries, viewers meet Masha (Nicole Kidman), the leader of a 10-day wellness retreat at Tranquillum House that nine strangers visit "to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies."According to the show's synopsis, "these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.""You want to get well? You want to heal?" Masha asks the retreat participants in the clip, "Surrender yourself to me."The star-studded cast of the series also includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone."Nine Perfect Strangers" is available to stream on Hulu on Aug.18.Hulu subscription plans start at $5.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.