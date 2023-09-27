Nipsey Hussle's Neighborhood Nip Foundation joins LA Marathon as charity partner

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which was launched by the hip-hop star to give back to children in need, will be an official charity partner for the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marathon certainly continues for late rapper and beloved Los Angeles community activist Nipsey Hussle.

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which was launched by the hip-hop star to give back to children in need, will be an official charity partner for the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon, the organization announced Monday.

"The foundation is something that's been important to all of us," said Steve Carless, Hussle's friend and member of The Marathon Team. "It is an opportunity to reach back into the community and help underprivileged kids get the opportunities that Hussle did when he was coming up in that part of town."

Hussle's "The Marathon Clothing" brand will enter a team into the L.A. Marathon and all the money raised by each runner will go toward the foundation.

"For someone that was so deeply rooted in the culture of Los Angeles, it's just fitting for him, and everything the brand stands for, everything he believed in, everything he's built, everything he's sacrificed, and us actually running this marathon as a team, with the family and the organization and all our other team members, it's a special monumental moment for us," Carless said.

Hussle, whose legal name was Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot in front of his clothing store in March 2019.

Along with his musical accomplishments, Hussle was also remembered for his activism and community service. One fan who said comes from a gang background said he was inspired to change his life around by Hussle's music, and was proud to see his continued impact.

"It makes me feel like that's exactly what his purpose was here on Earth," said fan David Berduzco. "Even him not being here, his influence still stands here ... That's something that I'm pretty sure he would be happy with."

Anyone wishing to participate in the marathon on March 17 in support of the foundation can apply on the Neighborhood Nip Foundation's website.