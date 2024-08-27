NJ man drowns after pushing kids to safety at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

This is the second drowning in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area this summer.

BUSHKILL, Pennsylvania -- A 39-year-old man has drowned after pushing two children to safety from a river before succumbing to the current himself, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, when authorities received a call at approximately 1:45 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning in the Delaware River, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Rescue team members were on the scene within minutes but were unable to find the currently unnamed 39-year-old New Jersey man until 3:07 p.m. when crews recovered his body about 20 to 30 feet from shore in approximately 7 feet of water, officials said.

"According to witnesses, the man had been swimming in the Delaware River with his family when two children in the party began to struggle in the current," NPS said in their statement following the accident on Monday. "He was able to get the children to safety before succumbing to the current himself."

National Park Service rangers and dive team members from Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and rescue teams from Bushkill, Dingmans and Westfall Fire Departments and Lehman Township EMS all responded to the call for help on Monday from Pike County Dispatch regarding the drowning, authorities said.

This is the second drowning in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area this summer. The first occurred on June 29 when a 24-year-old man drowned in the waters of the Delaware River near Milford Beach within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, according to authorities.

The investigation into the latest drowning accident remains open.