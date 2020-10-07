No charges against sheriff's deputies who shot, killed son of 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely in Santa Barbara

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5623493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was killed and the suspect is dead at the Santa Barbara home belonging to actor Ron Ely, best known for playing Tarzan in a 1960s TV show, authorities say.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- No charges will be filed against the deputies who shot and killed "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's son, officials announced Tuesday.Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley described the deputies' actions in the Oct. 15 confrontation as justifiable.An investigation also found that Cameron Ely, 30, stabbed his mother, 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely to death shortly before he was shot at the family's home near Santa Barbara.Authorities said the deputies found Cameron Ely outside the home, and he told them he had a gun and that he moved his hands as if he were grabbing a weapon. The deputies then opened fire.No weapon was found.Last week, Ron Ely filed a lawsuit over the deaths of his wife and son against Santa Barbara County, the Sheriff's Office and four deputies.Ron Ely played the title character on the NBC series "Tarzan," which ran from 1966 to 1968. Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981. He had retired from acting in 2001, although he did have a role in a television movie in 2014.The home on Mariposa Drive is in the exclusive Hope Ranch community on the Santa Barbara coast.