No Pants Metro Ride 2020: Hundreds in LA sport their best underwear on the train

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People usually wear pants while riding on the Metro but that wasn't the case over the weekend.Hundreds of riders across Los Angeles ditched their pants on Sunday for the 12th annual No Pants Metro Ride, which means exactly what it sounds like. People rode on buses and trains across the city in their underwear.It wasn't limited to L.A. People stripped to their underwear in cities around the world, including New York, Chicago, London and St. Petersburg.