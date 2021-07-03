movie

Steven Soderbergh's latest crime thriller 'No Sudden Move' features an all-star cast

"It's going to keep you on the edge of your seat," actor Brendan Fraser said of the crime thriller.
Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro lead the all-star cast of Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh's latest outing, "No Sudden Move." The crime thriller is set in 1950s Detroit, and is full of twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In the film, all sorts of criminals are brought together over one job that sounded so simple at the start, but is actually quite complex.

"They kind of reverse-engineered a story around really heavy and heady historical information," Cheadle said.

Ray Liotta added to the explanation: "A car company had something that would be able to help the climate, to help what's going on, but they refused to do it. And some people are paid to steal what it is."

This genre-bending film is a crime drama, a thriller, a mystery and more.

"It's a comedy heist movie about a scandal within the car industry," said co-star Frankie Shaw.

And it goes beyond that, too!

"There's a film noir thing in this movie," Del Toro said. "It's just a lot of fun seeing these characters. You don't know who to trust."

"You're along for the ride," said co-star Jon Hamm. "And when you're in the hands of a driver like Steven Soderbergh, it's going to be a fun ride."

It all started with the script, which intrigued the actors as they read it.

"One of the great things about this script when I read it was that he was able to stay ahead of the audience. Once the audience gets ahead of you -- done!" explained co-star Bill Duke.

"It's going to keep you guessing. It's going to keep you on the edge of your seat," said Brendan Fraser, who plays a bagman in the film.

"I delighted in the villainy of this guy. And I'll just say that everybody gets what they deserve in this movie..." Fraser teased.

"No Sudden Move" is rated R and is out now.

