Society

4-year-old NYC boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old NYC boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of Spongebob popsicles on Amazon

BROOKLYN, New York City -- A 4-year-old boy from Brooklyn purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon without his mother's knowledge.

Noah Bryant ordered 51 cases with a total of 918 popsicles for a whopping $2,618.85, to be exact, all shipped to his aunt's house.

Amazon would not take back the popsicles, meaning mother of three Jennifer Bryant, a social work student at NYU, is stuck with the bill.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, with more than $11,000 raised so far.

Amazon says they are in contact with Bryant family and will donate proceeds to a local charity.

Noah is on the autism spectrum, and the family says the additional funds will go towards his education.

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklynamazonchildren
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News