Noah Cuatro's parents plead no contest in murder, torture of 4-year-old Palmdale boy

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The parents of Noah Cuatro have agreed to plead no contest to the murder and torture of the 4-year-old Palmdale boy.

The plea deal was entered in court Friday. Sentencing, along with victim impact statements, was scheduled for April 30. Officials say they also waived their right to appeals.

Jose Cuatro, 32, and Ursula Juarez, 30, were facing trial in the 2019 death of their son, who was said to have been assaulted and abused over a period of years before his death.

The case placed new scrutiny on the county Department of Children and Family Services, which had been called to the home but was facing blame for failing to prevent the boy's death.

Jose Cuatro agreed to plead no contest to first degree murder, which carries a potential sentence of 25 years to life, and torture, which carries 7 years to life.

Juarez agreed to plead no contest to second degree murder, which carries 15 years to life, and torture, which carries 7 years to life.

