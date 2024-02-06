'Noble Folk' ice cream, pie bar bakes unforgettable, artisan sweet treats

Noble Folk, an ice cream and pie bar in Healdsburg, CA, finds sweet success with their handmade, artisan treats.

Christian Sullberg and Ozzy Jimenez focus on creating unforgettable, seasonal, artisan desserts. Noble Folk, an ice cream and pie bar in Healdsburg, CA, finds sweet success with their handmade, artisan treats.

Christian Sullberg and Ozzy Jimenez focus on creating unforgettable, seasonal, artisan desserts. Noble Folk, an ice cream and pie bar in Healdsburg, CA, finds sweet success with their handmade, artisan treats.

Christian Sullberg and Ozzy Jimenez focus on creating unforgettable, seasonal, artisan desserts. Noble Folk, an ice cream and pie bar in Healdsburg, CA, finds sweet success with their handmade, artisan treats.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- When you tour Healdsburg's quaint town square, you will discover a wonderful dessert shop that definitely is worth exploring. Noble Folk ice cream and pie bar serves up small batch ice cream and craft pies.

"Any flavor that you try, you can immediately tell that it's handmade," longtime customer Adriana reveals.

"We're one of the few places that makes their own ice cream in house," Co-owner Ozzy Jimenez, says.

"I mean, their ice cream is hands down the best," regular Katie declares.

"What's the perfect partner to a good scoop of ice cream? And we thought, you know, a pie al a mode made sense," Sullberg recalls.

Noble Folk also has a wide array of homemade pies on their menu.

"We are able to come up with a lot more than the traditional vanilla bean al a mode," Sullberg states, "some really inventive flavors is what we kind of specialize in."

With cornflake maple and black sesame coconut ice cream or blood orange raspberry baked custard and strawberry Mississippi mud pie, they are plenty of memorable flavors to try.

"The flavors are amazing," Adriana states.

According to Sullberg, part of Noble Folks recipe for success is quite simple.

"We focus on seasonality, local produce, on high quality ingredients. We don't chock our products full of preservatives," Sullberg explains.

"I'm a mom of two little ones and for me, it's important for me to know that I giving them something that doesn't have preservatives," Adriana shares, "You can tell, it's like grandma made it."

"My favorite part about Noble Folk is the people, Ozzy and Christian, that have created a culture of humbleness, community involvement," customer Carol Beattie adds.

Working with foundations and organizations like Healdsburg Forever and Farm to Fight Hunger, Sullberg and Jimenez's involvement in the community reaches beyond their storefront.

"The name, Noble Folk, kind of also inspired us to be the best noble folk that we can be," Sullberg shares, "we really try to give back to community and get involved in nonprofits."

But with their ice cream and pie, Sullberg and Jimenez just enjoy making everyones day a little sweeter.

"The fun thing about having a dessert and ice cream business is that you are able to see the instant gratification from customers," Sullberg says, "they'll come in and, they'll, you know, get a scoop of Dutch cookie ice cream and you immediately see a big grin on their face."

"You need to come to Noble Folk. The ice cream is so good," customer Sophia announces.

"And I always have to get more than one scoop," Marta adds with a smile.

For more information, visit here.