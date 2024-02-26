Student stabs another student inside boys' bathroom at Nogales High School in La Puente

The district said there was some sort of incident in which one of the students stabbed the other with a knife.

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A student stabbed another student Monday morning at Nogales High School in La Puente, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the school on Nogales Street just before 10 a.m. According the Rowland Unified School District, there was some sort of incident between two students inside the boys' restroom in which one student stabbed the other with a knife.

"The campus was immediately placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of all staff and students while the situation was assessed," read a statement from the district. "The student immediately received medical attention and the subject was taken into custody."

The student was "conscious and responsive" and is being treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff's department said there was currently no threat to the school. A lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m.

The district said additional supervision will remain on campus as needed to support students and staff.