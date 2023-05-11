Norco mother accused of murder after 17-month-old child's fentanyl-related death

A Norco woman is accused of allowing her 17-month-old to ingest fentanyl, leading to the child's death.

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Norco woman is accused of allowing her 17-month-old to ingest fentanyl, leading to the child's death.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, patrol deputies on Tuesday were called to Jennifer Johanna Allen's home on 8th Street. They found the child unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child, but it was too late.

Investigators say evidence indicates fentanyl played a role in the child's death, but it's not clear how it got into their system. Additional details were not available.

Allen was later arrested for murder and was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.