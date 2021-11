NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS) -- At least two people were killed Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire in North Hollywood.The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. at 11000 W. Burbank Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.The vehicle was on fire when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said. Firefighters discovered two people inside the vehicle when they put out the flames.No further details were immediately available.