Electrical vault blast scatters concrete, blows out windows at North Hollywood apartment building

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An explosion occurred Thursday morning in an underground electrical vault at a North Hollywood apartment building, shattering windows but resulting in no known injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred after 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Farmdale Avenue, in a garden space in front of the three-story, 37-unit building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No fire occurred, and no injuries were reported, the LAFD said.

"The forceful blast, heard over a wide area, as well as concrete debris from the electrical vault's lid, caused damage to the visible damage to the eve line of the structure, and broke multiple apartment windows," the Fire Department said in a statement.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.
