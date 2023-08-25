A man was fatally shot in a residential neighborhood in North Hollywood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Man found fatally shot in front of home in North Hollywood neighborhood

Los Angeles police say the shooting happened around 3:24 p.m. in the 6100 block of Carpenter Avenue, near the NoHo West shopping complex and Laurel Hall School and preschool.

A tent was set up on the street in front of a home as detectives continued their investigation.

There was no suspect description, and no immediate information on what led up to the shooting.

Police cordoned off the street amid the investigation.

