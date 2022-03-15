Shooting in North Hollywood injures 1 person, gunman on the loose

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman Monday following a shooting at a parking structure in North Hollywood that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Tujunga Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found a male victim, according to LAPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but officials say he was conscious and breathing, and was able to tell officers that he didn't know the suspect.

No further details were immediately known, and a description of the shooter was not available. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact LAPD.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

