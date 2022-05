NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gunfire erupted at a crowded North Hollywood swap meet Saturday afternoon.One person was struck and seriously injured, according to officials. The gunman is on the loose.The shooting happened on Lankershim Boulevard near Valerio Street.The victim was taken to a local hospital.LAPD says it recovered about 10 shell casings on the ground near the entrance to the swap meet.The investigation is ongoing.