Small business owners protest planned closure of popular North Hollywood swap meet

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Small business owners and their supporters shut down a section of Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood Monday afternoon during a rally protesting the closure of a popular swap meet.Dozens of people held up signs and chanted in Spanish "sí, se puede" and "no nos vamos" right outside the entrance of the swap meet, located at 7355 Lankershim Blvd.Emotions ran high as protesters faced off with Los Angeles police officers, who stood in a skirmish line during the demonstration.Store owners are angry because they say they only got a 30-day notice to vacate the building. They say they've been told developers want to tear everything down and put up buildings.The swap meet is home to a wide variety of businesses that has long-served the Latino and immigrant community in the area. Some of the businesses have been operating for decades."We're trying to fight to keep it open. My parents have been here for over 25 years," store owner Iver Cano of JNC Toys told Eyewitness News.Cano said some customers have been going to the location since they were children and it's been open for more than 30 years.Store owners said they face a $600 penalty if they don't leave by the end of the month. They want an extension of at least three to six months.