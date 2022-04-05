Business

North Hollywood Swap Meet to remain open under new operator, vendors say

EMBED <>More Videos

North Hollywood Swap Meet to remain open under new operator

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- North Hollywood Swap Meet vendors have announced that the marketplace, which had been set to shut down, will instead remain open under a new operator.

Weeks ago, the vendors had received a notice to vacate the Swap Meet by March 31. After holding several protests, they declared victory at a press conference Monday.

More than 100 vendors said they risked losing their livelihoods if the marketplace were shuttered. But they united, holding rallies and fighting back.

"They knew that they had to struggle, that -- at the end of the day -- their livelihoods depended on this," a spokeswoman said. "They united and they stayed united. They were led by their optimism and they were led by the results that were being shown. Every time they protested, more and more people came out."


On Monday the vendors announced they have found a new operator to step in and sign a long-term lease with the landlord.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesnorth hollywoodflea marketprotestrents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot while driving on 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens
White House to extend student loan pause through August
1 injured in shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
Midweek heat wave to blanket SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas
County may permanently close Santa Clarita juvenile probation camp
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
Show More
Reward set in hit-and-run death of Long Beach man, daughter
Villanueva must testify under oath about 'deputy gangs,' judge rules
LA County to consider free distribution of feminine hygiene products
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
Ever Forward ship to be unloaded before next refloat try
More TOP STORIES News