North Hollywood Swap Meet to remain open under new operator, vendors say

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- North Hollywood Swap Meet vendors have announced that the marketplace, which had been set to shut down, will instead remain open under a new operator.Weeks ago, the vendors had received a notice to vacate the Swap Meet by March 31. After holding several protests, they declared victory at a press conference Monday.More than 100 vendors said they risked losing their livelihoods if the marketplace were shuttered. But they united, holding rallies and fighting back."They knew that they had to struggle, that -- at the end of the day -- their livelihoods depended on this," a spokeswoman said. "They united and they stayed united. They were led by their optimism and they were led by the results that were being shown. Every time they protested, more and more people came out."On Monday the vendors announced they have found a new operator to step in and sign a long-term lease with the landlord.