Homes, highways flooded near Gilroy due to heavy rain

Parts of Highway 101 south of Gilroy is closed following a major storm that swept through the Bay Area, police said. SKY7 video shows the storm's impact as homes and highways are flooded.

GILROY, Calif. (KABC) -- Parts of Highway 101 south of Gilroy are closed and an evacuation warning has been issued for some areas in Santa Clara County following a major storm on Monday, police said.

Video showed homes and highways flooded as drivers were seen doing what they're warned by officials not to do: driving through floodwaters.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road due to flooding and other severe weather impacts.

The areas include:

South of Hwy 152, East of Hwy 101.

South of Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152) and East of Hwy 101.

South of Luchessa Ave. and East of Thomas Rd.

East of Santa Teresa Blvd. to Castro Valley Rd.

North of Castro Valley Rd. to Luchessa Ave.

North of Hwy 25 between Hwy 101 & Bloomfield Rd.

West of Bloomfield Ave. between Hwy 25 & Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

East of Hwy 101 to Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

County officials encouraged residents to stay off the roads, creek beds, waterways and fast-moving waters. For more information on the winter storm event, please go to the county's website.