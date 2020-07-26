Education

Boyle Heights senior awarded college help from Northgate market

A graduate of Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School in Boyle Heights has been awarded some scholarship assistance from Northgate market.
By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Boyle Heights, Northgate Market in partnership with Building Blue Bridges surprised a deserving high school graduate with a $1,000 scholarship.

Kelsey Hernandez is an LAPD cadet and recent graduate of Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School.

She also takes classes at East LA Community College and has been accepted to UC Santa Cruz.

Not only does she volunteer as an LAPD cadet, Kelsey also donates her time to the Brother and Sisters Mentorship program and the Benjamin Franklin Public Library.
