Man possibly armed with knife barricaded inside Northridge home

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man possibly armed with a knife was barricaded inside a home in Northridge Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the 18900 block of Bahama Street around 10 a.m. and officers were working to take the man into custody.

Further details about the barricade weren't available, but the suspect was also reportedly vandalizing property.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers searched the area with two K-9 units.

