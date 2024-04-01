WATCH LIVE

Man possibly armed with knife barricaded inside Northridge home

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 1, 2024 6:14PM
Police officers on Monday surrounded a home in Northridge where a man possibly armed with a knife was believed to be barricaded inside.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man possibly armed with a knife was barricaded inside a home in Northridge Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the 18900 block of Bahama Street around 10 a.m. and officers were working to take the man into custody.

Further details about the barricade weren't available, but the suspect was also reportedly vandalizing property.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers searched the area with two K-9 units.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

